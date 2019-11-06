AFF Awards 2019 set to honour best of talents in Southeast Asian football

The AFF Awards 2019, the biennial awards ceremony conducted by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) to honour footballing talent in Southeast Asia, will be held in Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday.

According to the AFF, the awards will “recognise and celebrate the achievements of the players and officials from the 12 Member Associations.”

This is the fourth edition of the awards ceremony which was first held in Malaysia in 2013 followed by events in Myanmar in 2015 and Indonesia in 2017. This year’s awards night is being hosted by the Vietnam Football Federation.

As many as 11 individual awards are on offer in the 2019 edition while four team awards will also be handed out.

The main prizes to be handed out will be the AFF Player of the Year awards for men and women, Coach of the Year awards for men and women, the AFF Youth Player of the Year award and Futsal Player of the Year award.

An AFF Best XI from the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, selected by AFF’s Technical Study Group, will also be named in Hanoi on Friday. The Futsal Team of the Year, Member Association of the Year and National Team of the Year among men and women will also be revealed.

Thailand duo Chanatip Songkrasin and Kiatisak ‘Zico’ Senamuang had won the player and coach awards at the 2015 and 2017 editions of the AFF Awards, but Vietnam attacker Nguyen Quang Hai and head coach Park Hang-seo are frontrunners for this year’s honours.

AFF Awards 2019 – Categories

AFF Player of the Year 2018 (Men and Women)

Youth Player of the Year

Coach of the Year 2018 (Men and Women)

Futsal Player of the Year

Futsal Team of the Year 2018

National Team of the Year 2018 (Men and Women)

AFF Best XI in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

Best Goal in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018

Member Association of the Year 2018

Referee of the Year (Men and Women)

Assistant Referee of the Year (Men and Women)