FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic enter quarterfinals after 1-0 win over Angola

Korea Republic have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 after a 1-0 win over Angola in the Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

South Korea had progressed to the knockout stages of the world championship finishing as the runners-up in Group C behind France and faced Angola who had qualified as runners-up from Group A behind hosts Brazil.

In the Round of 16 clash played at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, a 33rd minute goal from Choi Min-seo was enough for the Taegeuk Warriors to knock out Angola who were making their first-ever appearance in the competition.

Choi found the winner in the first half scoring from a rebound after Angola goalkeeper Geovani de Carvalho had kept out Jeong Sang-bin’s initial attempt.

The South Koreans will now face either 2018 AFC U16 Championship winners Japan or Mexico who play each other in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Netherlands became the second team to book a place in the last eight after they defeated Nigeria 3-1, courtesy of a hattrick from Sontje Hansen.

