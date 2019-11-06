FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Korea Republic enter quarterfinals after 1-0 win over Angola

Korea Republic have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 after a 1-0 win over Angola in the Round of 16 clash on Tuesday.
South Korea had progressed to the knockout stages of the world championship finishing as the runners-up in Group C behind France and faced Angola who had qualified as runners-up from Group A behind hosts Brazil.
[U-17 월드컵] 대한민국, 앙골라 꺾고 역대 세 번째 8강 진출✨
기사보기▶https://t.co/9cbPjk0GvS#대한민국 #KOR #FIFA #U17WC pic.twitter.com/Rh6Ll7pxUO
— 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) November 6, 2019
In the Round of 16 clash played at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, a 33rd minute goal from Choi Min-seo was enough for the Taegeuk Warriors to knock out Angola who were making their first-ever appearance in the competition.
Choi found the winner in the first half scoring from a rebound after Angola goalkeeper Geovani de Carvalho had kept out Jeong Sang-bin’s initial attempt.
The South Koreans will now face either 2018 AFC U16 Championship winners Japan or Mexico who play each other in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
⚽️⚽️⚽️ Sontje Hansen’s hat-trick helps 🇳🇱 @OnsOranje advance to the last 8️⃣
— #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) November 6, 2019
Meanwhile, Netherlands became the second team to book a place in the last eight after they defeated Nigeria 3-1, courtesy of a hattrick from Sontje Hansen.
