OFFICIAL: Park Hang-seo agrees contract extension with Vietnam

In what comes as some very good news for football fans in Vietnam, South Korean tactician Park Hang-seo has agreed a contract extension with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).

The Vietnam senior and U-23 head coach’s current contract with the VFF was set to expire in January 2020 and the negotiations to sign a new contract had dragged on for a very long time.

But, the VFF have now confirmed that Park has reached an agreement to extend his stay in Vietnam.

“This can be considered good news for Vietnamese football fans as well as an appreciation and recognition for the great contributions of coach Park Hang-seo since taking charge of Vietnam,” VFF said while confirming the development.

“A press conference to announce the contract extension between VFF and Park Hang-seo will be held on November 7 in Hanoi,” VFF added.

The former Korea Republic international has managed to take Vietnam football to new heights since signing as their head coach in 2017 leading the Vietnam U-23s to the final of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship and the semifinals of men’s football in the 2018 Asian Games.

He also guided the senior national team to their second AFF Suzuki Cup triumph in 2018 and then reached the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.

Nguyen Tien Linh seals Vietnam victory over Indonesia with a cool finish

Vietnam U-23s are currently preparing for the 2019 SEA Games to begin later this month and the 2020 AFC U23 Championship in Thailand at the start of next year.

Meanwhile, the seniors are level on seven points with Thailand at the top of Group G in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round.