JDT captain Hariss Harun sets sights on further success after domestic double in Malaysia

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) captain have set his sights on more silverware after winning both the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Cup with the Southern Tigers this season.

Johor continued their domestic domination by wrapping up their sixth consecutive Liga Super title in June before defeating Kedah FA 3-0 in the Malaysia Cup 2019 final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on Saturday.

JDT also gave a good account of themselves in their maiden appearance in the group stages of the AFC Champions League where they locked horns with 2018 champions Kashima Antlers, China PR’s Shandong Luneng and K.League outfit Gyeongnam FC.

Hariss Harun talks clean sweep of accolades with Johor Darul Ta’zim in Malaysia

And Singapore international Hariss, who finally got his hands on the complete set of trophies with his maiden Piala Malaysia triumph to go with AFC Cup, Super League and FA Cup successes, has vowed to bring even more success to JDT in the coming seasons.

Hariss was on loan at Singapore Premier League’s Home United FC when JDT lifted their first-ever Malaysia Cup back in 2017.

“It was the only silverware that was missing from my trophy cabinet. So, I was pretty relieved to get my hands on it at last,” Hariss told FOX Sports Asia’s John Dykes and John Wilkinson while making an appearance on the The John Dykes Show.

“For the club and especially for the fans who have supported us all the way, it is important to continue making history. It is JDT’s second Malaysia Cup title and we hope to add many more trophies in the cabinet in the coming year,” said Hariss who will turn 29 this month.

Looking back at the recently-concluded campaign, Hariss said it has been “a huge stepping stone for JDT.” “To play in the AFC Champions League and to test ourselves against some of the biggest clubs in Asia will help us to step up,” he said.

“You can also see the consistency which we display in the league as a team and as individuals. It has been a really good year overall to win a sixth consecutive league title and to win the cup helped us to end the year on a good note,” Hariss told FOX Sports Asia.

Speaking about personal ambitions, Hariss said he is 100 per cent committed to the JDT cause for the moment. “I still have two seasons left on my current contract and let’s see how it goes. As a footballer, you have to be on your toes all the time. I will try to give my best to the club,” the midfielder said.

“As a kid, my ambition was to go to Europe. I always have that target in my head. If the opportunity comes, we will see. But now, I am 100 per cent committed to the club,” said Hariss, when quizzed on a possible move to another league.

(Photo credit: Johor Darul Ta’zim)