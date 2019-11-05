Henk ten Cate comes back from retirement to take charge of Saudi giants Al Ittihad Club

Dutch tactician Henk ten Cate has ended his retirement for a second time to take charge of Saudi Professional League (SPL) giants Al Ittihad Club.

Ittihad Management decided to allow the fans and the media to attend and watch tomorrow the training of the first team at 06:30 pm by Dutch coach Henk Ten Cate in his first appearance after the Management signed a contract with him today. pic.twitter.com/KnAtH5GBxD — Ittihad Club 🇬🇧 (@ittihad_en) November 4, 2019

64-year-old Ten Cate had retired from management after his successful stint with UAE Pro League outfit Al Jazira Club, but returned to take charge of Al Wahda FC last December and led them to a third-placed finish in the Emirati league.

Ten Cate once again retired only to be tempted back into management now by Ittihad who are struggling in the SPL this season. The club had parted ways with Chilean coach Jose Luis Sierra last month, but their results did not improve under caretaker coach Mohammed Al Abdali.

Welcome Henk ten Cate 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YsKG6idW1Z — Ittihad Club 🇬🇧 (@ittihad_en) November 4, 2019

The Dutchman will take charge of the side with them occupying the relegation play-off spot with nine points from nine matches. Al Adalah FC, Al Fateh SC and Damac FC are the only sides below them in the SPL table with eight, five and four points respectively.

Ten Cate has previously managed Ajax and Panathinaikos while also serving as the assistant at Barcelona and Chelsea.