Fabio Cannavaro restored as Guangzhou Evergrande head coach after attending ‘corporate culture class’

Fabio Cannavaro has been restored as the head coach of Chinese Super League outfit Guangzhou Evergrande after attending a ‘corporate culture class’ at the Evergrande headquarters.

The former Italy captain was relieved of the coaching duties of the Chinese club following their AFC Champions League 2019 semifinals exit to Urawa Red Diamonds and a 2-2 draw with Henan Jianye in the Chinese top division during the last week of October.

Guangzhou Evergrande announced Fabio Cannavaro has returned to continue taking the role as the head coach of the team. Quote of the statement: Xu Jiayin(owner of Evergrande) expects Cannavaro work hard to improve comprehensive skills following Evergrande corporate culture. pic.twitter.com/pzzryBhr8B — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) November 3, 2019

The club had said that Cannavaro was called up to the group’s headquarters to the attend the ‘Evergrande corporate culture class’ and had appointed club captain Zheng Zhi to take charge of the first-team squad.

Now, the club have announced that Cannavaro will return to coach the team while also revealing Evergrande chairman Xu Jiayin’s displeasure at the Italian’s loose leadership and inability to correct mistakes.

“Following the group’s notice, Cannavaro will return to Evergrande FC and continue to be the head coach,” the club said in a statement (via Goal.com).

“On the afternoon of November 3, Cannavaro presented a written report to Xu Jiayin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Evergrande Group, and made a serious summary and profound reflection on the work of the 2019 season.”

AFC Champions League 2019: Kashima Antlers 0-1 Guangzhou Evergrande (Talisca 40′)

“Xu Jiayin affirmed the merits of Cannavaro’s diligent study, vigorous behaviour, and the effectiveness of training young players. He criticised Fabio’s ability to correct mistakes and the lack of strict management of the team,” it said.

“Xu Jiayin hopes that Cannavaro will practice the Evergrande cultural concept of “if you do something, you have to be the best”, further strengthen the study and study harder, improve the comprehensive level of the coaching staff, through strict management, rewards and punishments to enhance the overall effectiveness of the team and to fight for the [eighth] title of the Super League,” the club added.

Guangzhou are currently top of the CSL table with 63 points from 27 points, but have Shanghai SIPG FC and Beijing Guoan FC breathing down their neck with 62 and 61 points respectively.