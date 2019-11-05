FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Who will Japan, South Korea and Australia face in the Round of 16?

The group stages of the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil has come to a conclusion and the Round of 16 fixtures are set to get underway on Tuesday.

As many as 16 teams have booked their places in the knockout stages of the world championship with Asian sides Japan, Korea Republic and Australia among those who will hope to progress further.

South Korea progressed as the runners-up in Group C behind France and ahead of Chile and Haiti while Asian champions Japan emerged as the winners of Group D winning two and drawing one match in a pool that also featured Senegal, Netherlands and United States.

The Young Socceroos, meanwhile, progressed as one of the four best third-placed sides in the group stages after gaining four points in Group B to finish third behind Nigeria and Ecuador and ahead of Hungary.

Korea Republic will now take on Angola in the Round of 16 clash on November 6 after the African nation progressed as runners-up in Group A behind hosts Brazil. Australia, on the other hand, will face Group C winners and 2001 FIFA U17 World Cup champions France on Tuesday.

Japan will have a tie against Mexico who were one of the four sides who progressed as third-placed sides along with Australia, Chile and Netherlands.

FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 – Round of 16 Fixtures

November 5, 2019 – Angola vs South Korea – Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

November 5, 2019 – Nigeria vs Netherlands – Estadio Olimpico, Goiania

November 6, 2019 – Spain vs Senegal – Estadio da Serrinha, Goiania

November 6, 2019 – Japan vs Mexico – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama

November 6, 2019 – Brazil vs Chile – Estadio Bezerrao, Gama

November 6, 2019 – France vs Australia – Estadio da Serrinha, Goiania

November 7, 2019 – Ecuador vs Italy – Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica

November 7, 2019 – Paraguay vs Argentina – Estadio Kleber Andrade, Cariacica

