Tajikistan crash out of FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 after 3-1 defeat to Argentina

Tajikistan’s 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup campaign has ended in the group stages after a 3-1 defeat to Argentina in their final Group E outing on Sunday.

The 2018 AFC U16 Championship runners-up had began their U17 World Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Cameroon, but defeats to Spain in their second outing and Argentina in their final group game confirmed their exit.

Юношеская сборная Таджикистана (U-17) завершила своё выступление на чемпионате мира-2019 в Бразилии Юношеский чемпионат мира-2019 (U-17)

Группа «Е». 3-й тур

Аргентина – ТАДЖИКИСТАН – 3:1

Гол Таджикистана: Рустам Соиров. pic.twitter.com/XGMalhkOHt — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) November 3, 2019

Franco Orozco scored twice to give the South Americans a 2-0 lead at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil before Rustam Soirov gave the Tajiks a glimmer of hope when he converted a penalty kick in the 81st minute.

But Argentina reestablished a two-goal cushion in the 89th minute through Matias Godoy and knocked Tajikistan out of the world championship.

Spain, who defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their final group stage outing, progressed as Group E winners while Spain, who finished level on points with the Spaniards on seven, qualified for the knockout stages as runners-up on goal difference.

🇵🇾🇮🇹🇲🇽🇸🇧 👇 Here’s how it shook out in Group F 🏆 #U17WC — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) November 4, 2019



In Group F, Paraguay and Italy progressed as winners and runners-up respectively, while Mexico, who thrashed Solomon Islands 8-0 in their last group encounter, reached the Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams along with Australia, Chile and Netherlands.

(Photo credit: Tajikistan Football Federation)