Vietnam women begin final preparations for SEA Games 2019 with 3-0 win over India

Vietnam women have began their final stretch of preparations for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games with a 3-0 win over India in an international friendly match on Sunday.

Vu Thi Nhung gave hosts Vietnam the lead in the ninth minute at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi and the Golden Girls almost doubled their lead three minutes later only to be denied by India goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.

India managed to avoid further damages up until the 85th minute when Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung gave Vietnam a two-goal cushion. Nguyen Thi Hang then sealed the 3-0 result for Vietnam in the second-half injury time.

The two sides will meet once again in the second friendly match on November 6.

Mai Duc Chung’s side will then set off for Japan where they will begin a 10-day training camp on November 11 as the defending champions prepare for the women’s football competition in the 30th SEA Games to begin in Philippines later this month.

They will return to Vietnam on November 20 before leaving for the SEA Games.

Vietnam are in Group B of the women’s tournament in SEA Games along with Thailand and Indonesia. They will open their campaign against Thailand at the Binan Football Stadium on November 26 followed by their second outing against Indonesia on November 29.

(Photo credit: Vietnam Football Federation)