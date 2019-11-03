FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Impressive Japan and South Korea progress to Round of 16

Japan and Korea Republic both registered wins in their final group matches to book a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 in Brazil.

Japan defeated Senegal 1-0 in their final outing in the group stages to progress to the knockout stages as Group D winners. Substitute Jun Nishikawa scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute to guarantee the Samurai Blue a place in the next round.

While Japan finished with seven points at the top, Senegal progress as the runners-up with six points.

Netherlands who recorded their first points of the tournament in a 4-0 win over the United States, are third with three points and will await results from other groups to see if they can progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Korea Republic progressed to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C after a 2-1 win over Chile at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica.

[FT] 대한민국🇰🇷 2-1 🇨🇱칠레

대한민국! 조 2위로 16강에 진출합니다✨

최선을 다한 우리 선수들에게 박수를 부탁드립니다!

✔ 2019 FIFA U-17 월드컵 16강

🇰🇷v🇦🇴앙골라 11.06 (수) 04:30

📺 중계 추후공지

📺 중계 추후공지

⏰ 한국시간 🏟 브라질 개최#대한민국 #KOR #FIFA #U17WC pic.twitter.com/GLZ0ACMQWP — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) November 2, 2019

Paik Sang-hoon gave the South Koreans a 1-0 lead with less than one minute on the clock before Hong Sung-wook doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark. Chile reduced the deficit before half time through Alexander Oroz, but Korea Republic held on to claim all three points.

France progressed from Group C as winners after their third win of the group stages — a 2-0 win over Haiti who ended their campaign without a single point.