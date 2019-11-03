Asian Football |

FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Impressive Japan and South Korea progress to Round of 16

Japan and Korea Republic both registered wins in their final group matches to book a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 in Brazil. 

Japan defeated Senegal 1-0 in their final outing in the group stages to progress to the knockout stages as Group D winners. Substitute Jun Nishikawa scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute to guarantee the Samurai Blue a place in the next round.

While Japan finished with seven points at the top, Senegal progress as the runners-up with six points.

Netherlands who recorded their first points of the tournament in a 4-0 win over the United States, are third with three points and will await results from other groups to see if they can progress as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, Korea Republic progressed to the knockout stages as runners-up in Group C after a 2-1 win over Chile at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica.

Paik Sang-hoon gave the South Koreans a 1-0 lead with less than one minute on the clock before Hong Sung-wook doubled their advantage at the half-hour mark. Chile reduced the deficit before half time through Alexander Oroz, but Korea Republic held on to claim all three points.

France progressed from Group C as winners after their third win of the group stages — a 2-0 win over Haiti who ended their campaign without a single point.

