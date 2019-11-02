FIFA president to sign MoU with ASEAN nations to support joint bid for FIFA World Cup 2034

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is in Thailand to attend Saturday’s Thai FA Cup 2019 final and also sign an MoU with ASEAN nations to support their joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Port FC and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC are facing each other in the final of this season’s Thai FA Cup at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani and the crowning of the winners will bring an end to the domestic football season in Thailand.

It will be FIFA president Infantino who will hand over the coveted trophy to either Port or Ratchaburi at the end of the final which will also witness the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, according to Football Association of Thailand (FAT).

“FIFA president Infantino will attend and present the trophy to the winners of the match,” FA Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang was quoted as saying by Bangkok Post.

The FAT chief added that Infantino will also sign a memorandum of understanding with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam — the five Southeast Asian nations who are spearheading a potential joint bid to host the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

“During the [ongoing] ASEAN Summit, the FIFA president will sign an MoU with ASEAN nations, supporting their planned joint bid to host the Fifa World Cup,” Somyot added.

The signing of the MoU with FIFA will be another step in the right direction for ASEAN’s proposed joint bid to host the showpiece tournament.