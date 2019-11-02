LIVE: Malaysia Cup 2019 – JDT vs Kedah FA

The grand finale of the Malaysia Cup 2019 will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) going up against Kedah FA for the coveted trophy.

Malaysia Super League champions JDT had defeated Selangor 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinals of this season’s Piala Malaysia to book a place in its final while Kedah had progressed on away goals rule after their last four tie with Pahang FA ended 8-8 on aggregate after extra time in second leg.

The final will bring to a close the 93rd edition of the Malaysia Cup with Kedah looking to win their sixth title and the first after 2016 while JDT hope to secure a second Malaysian domestic cup title following their maiden triumph in 2017.

Both teams will be looking for their second major trophy of the season with JDT having won the Malaysian top division title and Kedah having triumphed in the Malaysia FA Cup 2019 earlier in the year.

Perak TBG had won last year’s competition defeating Terengganu FC on penalties after the final ended with a scoreline of 3-3 after extra time at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) vs Kedah FA in the Malaysia Cup 2019 Final will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow updates from the exciting grande finale LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!