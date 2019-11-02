WATCH: Consadole Sapporo fans sing Chanathip Songkrasin chant during J.League Cup final

Consadole Sapporo’s J.League YBC Levain Cup 2019 campaign came to a disappointing end last week, but there was much love for the club’s Thai star Chanathip Songkrasin from their supporters.

Consadole were beaten in the penalty shootouts by Kawasaki Frontale in a nail-biting final of the J.League Cup at the Saitama Stadium 2002 on October 26 after the scoreline read 3-3 at the conclusion of extra time.

Thailand international Chanathip had shrugged off an injury, that made him miss Changsuek’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ties in October, to start the final for his J1 League club and the club supporters made their happiness of seeing him return to action known in no uncertain terms.

A video has circulated on social media showing Consadole fans in numbers singing Chanathip’s name in the stands of the Saitama Stadium during the final while waving the Thailand national flag.

‘Messi Jay’ is set to return to international action this month as Thailand play two crucial games in their 2022 World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers second round campaign.

Akira Nishino’s side will make a trip to Kuala Lumpur to face Malaysia at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on November 14 before they play Vietnam at the My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on November 19.

Both Thailand and Vietnam have seven points at the top of Group G while United Arab Emirates are third with six points and Malaysia fourth with three points.