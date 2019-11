Prodigy Luqman Hakim included in Malaysia preliminary squad for 2019 SEA Games

Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, the 17-year-old forward who has earned a contract with Belgian club KV Kortrijk, has been included in Malaysia’s preliminary squad for 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Luqman, who will sign a five-year contract with the Belgian top division club once he turns 18 in March 2020, is one of the 28 players who have been called up by Malaysia U-23 head coach Ong Kim Swee for their SEA Games campaign.

Jadual Perlawanan Sukan SEA 2019 (Lelaki) Skuad B-22 kebangsaan kendalian Datuk @OKS_HarimauMsia akan berdepan Myanmar (25 November), Filipina (29 November), Timor-Leste (2 Disember) & Kemboja (4 Disember). Dua teratas layak ke separuh akhir.#FAM #HarimauMalaya #SEAGames2019 pic.twitter.com/2Gtekan7g0 — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) October 31, 2019

The men’s football competition in the SEA Games is expected to get underway in Manila on November 25 with Malaysia pooled with hosts Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia and Timor-Leste in Group A.

Luqman is one of the five U-18 players who have been included in the preliminary list along with Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar, Muhamad Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan, Muhamad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi and Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad.

The list will be reduced to 20 players before the team leaves for the SEA Games on November 23.

Malaysia’s 28-member preliminary squad for 2019 SEA Games

Muhamad Shahrul Nizam Ros Hasni, Muhammad Danial Haqim Draman, Nik Akif, Nik Azli Nik Alias (all from Kelantan FA), Ariff Ar-Rasyid Ariffin, A Shivan Pillay, Damien Lim Chien Kai, Muhammad Jafri Muhammad Firdaus Chew (PKNS FC), R Dinesh, Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim, M Kogileswaran (Pahang FA), Luqman Hakim Shamsudin, Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar, Muhamad Umar Hakeem Suhar Rezwan (Mokhtar Dahari U17 Academy), Mohd Fadzrul Danel Mohd Nizam, Mohammad Fayadh Mohd Zulkifli Amin (Kedah FA), Muhammad Haziq Mohd Subri, Muhammad Khairul Amizan Suhaimi (Perak TBG), Muhammad Azri Ab Ghani (FELDA United), Muhammad Haziq Nadzli (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Mohamad Hariz Kamarudin (JDT II), K Thivandaran (PJ City FC), Muhammad Mukhairi Ajmal Mahadi (PKNP FC), Evan Wensley Wenceslaus (Sabah FA), Muhammad Amirul Ashraf Ariffin (Selangor FA), Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad (Terengganu FC), Quentin Cheng (B-21 Central Coast Mariners), Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak (Fagiano Okayama)