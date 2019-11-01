Dates set for two friendly matches between Indonesia and IR Iran U-23s this month

Indonesia U-23 national team will face IR Iran in two friendly matches this month as part of their preparations for this month’s 2019 SEA Games.

The Garuda Muda are preparing for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games which is slated to begin on November 26 while Iran are gearing up for the 2020 AFC U23 Championship which will be held in Thailand from January 8 to 26, 2020.

It was earlier reported that the two sides will play a friendly fixtures in November, however it has now been confirmed that they will play two matches instead of one.

Indonesia meraih Piala AFF U-22 2019 setelah menaklukkan sang juara bertahan Thailand dengan skor 2-1 dalam laga final yang ketat di Phnom Penh, Kamboja, malam ini. Luar biasa. Dari Tanah Air, saya menyampaikan selamat kepada Timnas U-22 Indonesia! pic.twitter.com/abvSjfKmBG — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) February 26, 2019

The first match is scheduled to be held on November 13 at the Manahan Stadium in Central Java before they meet each other once again three days later at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Hamid Estili’s Iran are in Group C of the AFC U23 Championship where they are pooled with Uzbekistan, China PR and Korea Republic with the top three sides from the tournament qualifying for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, Indra Sjafri’s Indonesia are in Group B in the men’s football competition of the SEA Games along with Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam. Indonesia had reached the semifinals in the 2017 edition of the SEA Games.

They had emerged as the Southeast Asian champions at AFF U-22 Championship 2019 defeating Thailand 2-1 in the final held in February.