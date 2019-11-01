WATCH: Alfin Lestaluhu’s final goal for Indonesia U-16 national team

It has emerged that Indonesia U-16 national team starlet Alfin Farhan Lestaluhu has passed away after becoming a victim of the Ambon earthquake that struck Indonesia last month.

15-year-old Alfin was a crucial part of Bima Sakti’s U-16 national team and had played a starring role in their successful 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers campaign last month.

Kenangan yang diciptakan Alfin untuk Indonesia. Terima kasih untuk semua dedikasi dan kerja kerasmu, adik.#RIPAlfin pic.twitter.com/kuSiN08Pni — PSSI (@PSSI) October 31, 2019

Hosts Indonesia were in Group F of the qualifiers, held from September 14 to 22, along with China PR, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands with only top two teams eligible to qualify for the tournament proper to be held in Bahrain next year.

And Indonesia did so convincingly finishing level on points with group toppers China, but settling for the runners-up place on goal difference and qualifying as one of the four best second-placed sides. They will be the only side from ASEAN to take part in the tournament in Bahrain in 2020.

And Alfin played a key role in helping Garuda Muda secure a spot in the continental championship as one of the 16 teams from across Asia.

He was a solid presence in the Indonesian backline as they recorded three wins and a draw in their four matches and conceded just two goals. They defeated Philippines 4-0, Northern Mariana Islands 15-1 and Brunei 8-1 while also holding favourites China to a goalless draw.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Alfin also scored in their 4-0 win against the Azkals with a brilliant finish in the 52nd minute which will now remain as the youngster’s final goal for his nation.

The teenager was considered one of the best upcoming defenders in the country and was even touted as one of the players who could make it to Indonesia’s squad when they host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2021. But how the youngster would have gone on to fulfil his potential, we will never know now.

Rest in peace, Alfin!