Indonesia U-16 national team starlet Alfin Lestaluhu dead

In extremely unfortunate news coming from Indonesia, it is learnt that Indonesia U-16 national team star Alfin Lestaluhu has passed away following an earthquake that hit the island of Ambon.

An earthquake of 6.5 magnitude had struck Seram Island of Maluku in Indonesia on September 26 at 8:46 local time with its epicentre located about 40 kilometres northeast of provincial capital Ambon at a 10 km depth.

It has now emerged that Alfin, who was a promising defender for the U-16 national team, has passed away after becoming one of the victims affected by the devastating quake.

The 15-year-old was a key part of Bima Sakti’s U-16 national team squad and had helped Indonesia qualify for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship from the qualifiers held only last month.

He had even scored for the national team in a 4-0 hammering of Philippines at the Gelora Bung Karno Madya Stadium in Jakarta. Bima’s side had qualified as the runners-up from Group G of the qualifiers behind China PR and ahead of Philippines, Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands.

PSSI confirmed the death of their footballer in a post and thanked the player for his services to the national team. “Rest in peace Alfin Farhan Lestaluhu,” PSSI wrote.

Alfin was under treatment in Ambon following the earthquake, but was moved to Jakarta for advanced treatment where he breathed his last.

A total of 41 people were reported as killed by last month’s quake while another 1,578 people were injured. It was reported on October 6 that approximately 1,105 aftershocks were recorded in Maluku after the first earthquake.

Rest in pace, Alfin.