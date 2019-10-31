AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019: Myanmar eliminated after 5-1 loss to China; Japan book semifinal berth

Myanmar have been eliminated from the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 after they were beaten 5-1 by China PR at the IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Thursday.

The Junior Asian Lionesses had suffered a 5-0 loss to defending champions Japan in their first outing in Group B of the continental championship and a second defeat guaranteed a group stage exit for the ASEAN side.

Yao Mengjia opened the scoring for China as early as the fifth minute, but Myanmar managed to avoid further damages until the half-time break. Yang Qian then scored a quick-fire double in the 52nd and 63rd minutes to make it 3-0 to China.

Wang Linlin made it 4-0 from the penalty spot in the 70th minute before Myanmar pulled one back through San Thaw Thaw three minutes later. Han Xuan scored her second of the tournament in the second-half injury time to complete the 5-1 rout.

Meanwhile, Japan booked a place in the semifinal of the tournament after a 2-0 win over Korea Republic. Oto Kanno and Yuzuki Yamamoto scored the winning side.

FT: KOR 🇰🇷 0 – 2 🇯🇵 JPN 💯 Reigning champions Japan maintain their brilliant run with second straight win! pic.twitter.com/G8C56W1ehh — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 31, 2019

While Japan top the group with six points, South Korea and China have three points apiece, but it is the former who are sitting in the second place on head-to-head record after their 2-1 win over China in the opener.

China, who face Japan on the final matchday, will want South Korea to drop points against Myanmar while also bettering the Koreans’ result in order to progress

(Photo credit: The-AFC.com)