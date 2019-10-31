Hanoi FC win their first-ever Vietnamese National Cup title after 2-1 win over Quang Nam in final

Hanoi FC have lifted their first Vietnamese National Cup after a 2-1 win over Quang Nam FC in the final held at the Tam Ky Stadium in Quang Nam on Thursday.

Hanoi had fallen in the final on three previous occasions — 2012, 2015 and 2016 — but succeeded in the fourth time of asking as goals from Nguyen Van Quyet and Papa Ibou Kebe gifted them the 2019 Vietnamese domestic cup title.

Quang Nam had taken the lead in the 35th minute through a Nguyen Thanh Chung own goal, but captain Van Quyet equalised for the V.League 2019 champions in the 68th minute.

The winning goal came from the boots of French striker Kebe in the 82nd minute as Chu Dinh Nghiem’s side completed a domestic double to go with their impressive run into the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019.

The Purple-Yellows began their campaign in the second round of the Vietnamese National Cup 2019 where they defeated Hong Linh Ha Tinh 3-1. In the quarterfinal, they overcame Nam Dinh FC 3-4 before they booked a berth in the final with a 3-0 win over Ho Chi Minh City FC in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Quang Nam had knocked out 2018 champions Becamex Binh Duong FC 2-1 in their last four clash.

Hanoi had won their fifth league ttile this season to become the most successful club in Vietnam along with Viettel FC.

(Photo: Hanoi FC)