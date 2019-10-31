Marcello Lippi not to coach China PR national team at the EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2019

Marcello Lippi will not coach the China PR national team at the EAFF E-1 Football Championship 2019 to be held in South Korea in December 2019.

It was earlier reported that the Chinese Football Association (CFA) will be sending their U-23 national team for East Asia’s regional football championship which will take place from December 10 to 18.

And it has now been confirmed by the CFA on their official website that 2006 FIFA World Cup-winning coach Lippi will not be in charge of Team Dragon for the tournament.

As Chinese media updated, CFA has confirmed Li Tie, ex-Everton player taking charge of Wuhan Zall, will be the interim coach of Chinese national team for the 2019 EAFF E-1 Football Championship held in South Korea. It seems it is not Marcello Lippi’s duty as per the contract. pic.twitter.com/iY61XymK6Y — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) October 30, 2019

In his place, CFA has named former China international midfielder Li Tie as an interim coach for the national team.

42-year-old Li has previously served as the assistant coach with the national team and is currently in charge of Chinese Super League outfit Wuhan Zall.

The tournament proper of the 2019 EAFF E-1 Football Championship will feature four East Asian sides — hosts Korea Republic, China PR, Japan and Hong Kong.

China open their campaign against Japan on December 10 followed by matches against South Korea on December 14 and Hong Kong on December 18.

The team with most points after the round-robin matches will be crowned the new East Asian champions. Korea Republic are the defending champions.