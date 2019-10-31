FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Japan held goalless by United States; South Korea beaten 3-1 by France

Japan were held to a goalless draw by the United States in the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Cariacica, Brazil on Wednesday.

The 2018 AFC U16 Championship winners had thrashed Netherlands 3-0 in their opener and they remain in the runners-up spot in Group D of the world youth football championship despite the draw in their second outing.

Senegal have already booked their spot in the Round of 16 of the tournament after recording their second win in the group — a 3-1 win over the Dutch. They have six points after two games while Japan have four. US have one point while Netherlands are yet to open their account.

Senegal and Japan face each other on the final matchday with the Asian champions only needing a draw to guarantee a place in the final. US, who face Holland in the other match, must defeat their opponents by a large margin and hope Japan lose to Senegal to qualify as one of the top two sides.

Meanwhile, in Group C, Korea Republic were defeated 3-1 by France in their second match. Chile, who defeated Haiti 4-2 to collect three points, have now leapfrogged South Korea to the second spot in the group on a better goal difference.

[FT] 대한민국🇰🇷 1-3 🇫🇷프랑스

2차전, 아쉽게 패배했지만 아직 1경기가 남았습니다.

이제는 남은 칠레전을 위해 나아갑니다.

최선을 다한 우리 선수들에게 격려와 박수를 부탁드립니다! 🇰🇷v🇨🇱 #칠레 11.03 (일) 05:00

📺 KBS N SPORTS

⏰ 한국시간 🏟 브라질 개최#대한민국 #KOR #FIFA #U17WC pic.twitter.com/iyWo1frqxf — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) October 30, 2019

France are top of the group with six points and have ensured a place in the next stage of the competition.

Chile and South Korea face each other on the final matchday in the group with Korea Republic needing a win to climb to the second place and qualify as the runners-up from Group C.

(Photo credit: FIFA)