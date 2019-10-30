Myanmar Football Federation, FA Malaysia honoured at AFC Dream Asia Awards 2019

Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has been honoured at the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) Dream Asia Awards 2019 for their efforts to empower communities.

The AFC Dream Asia Awards was instituted in 2018 “to recognise the commitment and expanding efforts of the AFC Member Associations who use football as a catalyst for social development.”

And Myanmar have been awarded the Developing Member Association honour this year ahead of Hong Kong Football Association and Bangladesh Football Federation who settled for silver and bronze respectively.

“From bringing hope to the underprivileged, to championing worthy causes such as healthy living, lifelong education and environment conservation, the MFF continues to empower communities across the Southeast Asian nation through football,” AFC wrote on its website.

“…The MFF has partnered with league clubs, sponsors and community groups to introduce a wide-range of meaningful outreach programmes, which include the MFF Charity Cup 2019, the MFF- MNL Awards Night and a tree planting for environmental conservation event in Yangon,” it said.

“Going beyond the comfort of its borders, the MFF was also instrumental in organising a donation drive to help the resettlement for flood and earthquake victims in Laos and Indonesia,” AFC added.

Japan Football Association won the Inspiring Member Association award for their efforts to empower and improve societies through various programmes including Football Exchange Project with ASEAN.

FAM Announced as Winner of the 2019 AFC Dream Asia Bronze Awards at the AFC House, Today Read More at:https://t.co/snl8DBJaUf#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFC pic.twitter.com/t7tyeV2D9i — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) October 30, 2019

Chinese Football Association took the silver medal in the category while Football Association of Malaysia took the bronze medal.

Third third category — Aspiring Member Association — was won by Guam Football Association ahead of Palestine Football Association and Mongolian Football Federation.

(Photo credit: Myanmar Football Federation)