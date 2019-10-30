FIFA U17 World Cup 2019: Australia staring at group stage exit after 2-2 draw with Hungary

Australia’s hopes of making it to the knockout stages of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 received a huge blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Hungary in their second group outing.

The Joeys had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their opening match in Group B of the FIFA U17 World Cup on Saturday and a draw against Hungary on Tuesday means that they have to defeat group toppers Nigeria in their final fixture for any hopes of progressing.

Hungary had taken the lead through Peter Barath in the 14th minute at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Brazil before a penalty despatched by Akos Zuigeber gave the Europeans a 2-0 advantage just six minutes later.

However, Australia produced a second-half fightback to claw the game away from the Hungarians. Noah Botic scored from the spot in the 69th minute for the Australians before Caleb Watts found the equaliser five minutes later.

But, their efforts for winning all three points bore no fruit. The result meant that Nigeria, who defeated Ecuador 3-2 in their second match, top the group with six points and have already secured progression while Ecuador sit second with three points.

Group B standings ⤵️ 🇳🇬 Nigeria alone at the peak after today’s triumph ⛰ — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) October 30, 2019

Australia and Hungary are third and fourth respectively with one point apiece.

Australia must defeat Nigeria in their final outing on November 1 and hope Ecuador drop points against Hungary to progress as top two sides from Group B. They also stand a chance to progress with a win as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Meanwhile, in Group A, hosts Brazil and Angola have booked their places in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U17 World Cup with their second wins.

While Brazil defeated New Zealand 3-0, Angola edged Canada 2-1 thanks to an injury-time winner from David Nzanza.

(Photo credit: Socceroos)