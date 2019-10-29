Most popular Vietnam footballers in television commercials revealed

Football in Vietnam has been on the rise in recent years and the country’s top footballers have also seen their commercial values increase as a knock-on effect.

And a Vietnamese market research firm Q&Me have set out and calculated the popularity of some of the best footballers in Vietnam at the moment. And there is not much surprise about which footballer came out on top of the popularity charts.

NGUYEN QUANG HAI was the central figure in the first leg – will he inspire Hanoi FC to more AFC Cup glory?

It is none other than Vietnamese football’s poster boy Nguyen Quang Hai who was found to be the most popular footballing face on Vietnamese television with an overwhelming 37 per cent of the votes.

Interestingly it is not outfield players, but two goalkeepers who come second and third in the study which focussed “on exploring the impact of football players in TVCF.”

22-year-old Hanoi FC goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung was the second most popular footballer on TV with eight per cent votes while first-choice national team custodian Dang Van Lam came third with five per cent votes.

Luong Xuan Truong came fourth with a four per cent rating while Sint Truidense VV striker Nguyen Cong Phuong was fifth with three per cent votes.

The study also revealed the most recognised television commercials featuring football players that was won hands down by Shopee with 25 per cent of respondents recognising their advertisement that starred Portugal and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Vietnam stars.

Q&Me surveyed 475 consumers in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi aged between 18 and 40 years during October 2019 to conduct the study.