Dream start for Tajikistan as they edge Cameroon 1-0 in FIFA U17 World Cup 2019

Tajikistan edged Cameroon 1-0 to win their opening match in Group E of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 at the Estadio Kleber Andrade in Vitoria, Brazil on Monday.

The Central Asian nation were returning to the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time since 2007 and found the winner against the Africans in their opener through a second-half penalty that was despatched by Sharifbek Rahmatov.

Юношеская сборная Таджикистана (U-17) стартовала на чемпионате мира-2019 с победы над Камеруном Юношеский чемпионат мира-2019 (U-17)

Группа «Е». 1-й тур

ТАДЖИКИСТАН – Камерун – 1:0

Гол: Шарифбек Рахматов, 51 – с пенальти. pic.twitter.com/nkpTeIKxg9 — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) October 29, 2019

After a goalless first half, Tajikistan were awarded the penalty after a foul from Cameroon goalkeeper Manfred Ekoi in the 51st minute. The Tajiks then had a goal chalked off after VAR review and would rue not improving their position as their midfielder Shuhrat Elmurodov saw a red card with 20 minutes left to play.

With Spain and Argentina playing out a goalless draw in the other match of Group E, 2018 AFC U16 Championship runners-up Tajikistan now top the pool with three points ahead of the Spaniards and the Argentinians who have one point apiece.

🌐 All 3️⃣ continental champions in action Monday at the #U17WC faced tough tests 📽 Watch the highlights 👇 — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) October 29, 2019

Action in Group F saw Italy thrash Solomon Islands 5-0 at the Estadio Bezerrao in Gama. Mexico were held to a goalless draw by Paraguay in the other fixture in the group.

(Photo credit: Tajikistan Football Federation)