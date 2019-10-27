India U-16 national team striker Sridarth Nongmeikapam earns trial with Slovenian club

India U-16 national team striker Sridarth Nongmeikapam will undergo a 10-day trial at Slovenian club ND Ilirija 1911, according to reports in Indian media.

15-year-old Sridarth was in scintillating form for his national team as they qualified for the 2020 AFC U16 Championship from the qualification event held last month in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

India qualified for the continental championship from Group B of the 2020 AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers ahead of hosts Uzbekistan, Bahrain and Turkmenistan with Sridarth netting against all three of the opponents and ending the campaign with five goals to his name.

The youngster had also scored a hattrick as India defeated Nepal 7-0 to lift the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 in August.

And this performance looks to have earned the Indian teenager the trial at the Slovenian third division outfit Ilirija — a club that also serves as a feeder club for Slovenian PrvaLiga side NK Olimpija Ljubljana.

The Bengaluru FC Academy forward “will be training with Ilirija’s U-15 side which plays in the country’s top division in their youth structure. He will also have additional training sessions with the club’s coaching staff,” Sportstar reported.

Sridarth is expected to be part of the Bengaluru FC B and U-18 sides which will take part in the Youth League, Second Division League, and the state football association competitions this season, the Indian news outlet reported.

