Australia beaten 2-1 by Ecuador in FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 opener

Australia suffered a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in their opening match of the FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, Brazil on Saturday.

The Joeys are in Group B of the FIFA U17 World Cup along with Ecuador, Nigeria and Hungary, but their hopes of a winning start in the competition were dashed by an early blitz from the Ecuadorians.

FULL TIME | The Joeys gave it their all, but were just edged out by Ecuador. Attention turns to the next game against Hungary.#ECUAUS #GoAustralia #StrongerAsUS #U17WC pic.twitter.com/XnXN7uFEeI — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 27, 2019

Erick Pluas opened the scoring for the South Americans in the fourth minute before an Anton Mlinaric own goal gave Ecuador the 2-0 lead five minutes later. Australia looked to fight their way back into the game in the second half, but found it extremely difficult to find openings past the opposition defence.

They had to wait until the 90th minute to find a goal when Noah Botic, who plays for Bundesliga outfit TSG Hoffenheim, scored a consolation for the Joeys.

In their second outing on October 29, Australia are set to face Hungary, who lost 4-2 to Nigeria in their Group B opener.

🚨 FULL TIME in #NZLANG & #ECUAUS ⤵️ 🇦🇴 Angola secure their first-ever #U17WC win 🇪🇨 Ecuador jump ahead early & survive a late scare from the Joeys — #U17WC 🇧🇷⚽️ (@FIFAcom) October 27, 2019

Meanwhile, in Group A, hosts Brazil recorded a comfortable 4-1 win over Canada in the opening match of the competition at the Estadio Bezerrao in Brasilia.

Joao Peglow scored twice for the Brazilians while Gabriel Veron added another in the second half. The hosts’ other goal came from the boots of Canada defender Kobe Franklin.

In the other Group A fixture, Angola, making their debut in the FIFA U17 World Cup, created history by defeating New Zealand 2-1.

(Photo credit: FIFA)