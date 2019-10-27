AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 in Thailand: Tournament fixtures, schedule

The 2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship will get underway in Thailand on Sunday with two venues — the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium and the Chonburi Stadium — playing host to the continental championship.

Eight nations from Asia — including hosts Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar from Southeast Asia, are pooled into two groups for the tournament to be held form October 27 to November 9.

Group A features Thailand, DPR Korea, Australia and Vietnam while Group B has Japan, China PR, Korea Republic and Myanmar. Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals to be held on November 6.

The two finalists of the tournament as well as the team that wins the third-place play-off, to be played on November 9, will qualify for the prestigious 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be held at Nigeria in July 2020.

So, here are the fixtures for the 2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019…

Group A – Thailand, DPR Korea, Australia, Vietnam

October 27 – DPR Korea vs Australia – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

October 27 – Thailand vs Vietnam – Chonburi Stadium

October 30 – Vietnam vs DPR Korea – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

October 30 – Australia vs Thailand – Chonburi Stadium

November 2 – Thailand vs DPR Korea – Chonburi Stadium

November 2 – Australia vs Vietnam – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

Group B – Japan, China PR, Korea Republic, Myanmar

October 28 – Japan vs Myanmar – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

October 28 – China PR vs Korea Republic – Chonburi Stadium

October 31 – Myanmar vs China PR – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

October 31 – Korea Republic vs Japan – Chonburi Stadium

November 3 – Japan vs China PR – Chonburi Stadium

November 3 – Korea Republic vs Myanmar – IPE Chonburi Campus Stadium

Semifinals

November 6 – SF1 – Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B – Chonburi Stadium

November 6 – SF 2 – Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A – Chonburi Stadium

Third-place Play-off

November 9 – Loser SF1 vs Loser SF 2 – Chonburi Stadium

Final

November 9 – Winner SF1 vs Winners SF2 – Chonburi Stadium