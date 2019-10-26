Safawi Rasid hattrick helps JDT defeat Selangor and set up Malaysia Cup 2019 final against Kedah FA

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) are through to the final of the Malaysia Cup 2019 after a Safawi Rasid hattrick helped them defeat Selangor FA 3-0 in the second leg and 5-1 on aggregate at the Shah Alam Stadium on Saturday.

The Malaysia Super League 2019 winners will now face Kedah FA who progressed past Pahang FA on away goals rule after the aggregate scoreline read 8-8 after extra time in the second leg of a thrilling semifinal tie at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan.

KEPUTUSAN MASA PENUH PERLAWANAN PERINGKAT SEPARUH AKHIR KEDUA PIALA MALAYSIA 2019 Kedah layak ke Perlawanan Akhir Piala Malaysia 2019 dengan kelebihan gol di tempat lawan!#PialaMalaysia2019 pic.twitter.com/QJjpM6z6QC — Malaysian Football League (@MFL_MY) October 26, 2019

JDT had taken a 2-1 lead to the Shah Alam Stadium from the first leg, but the Southern Tigers, and to an extent the home side Selangor, were held back from playing their game by a soggy pitch that gave plenty of discomfort to the both sets of players.

However, there was no denying the Malaysian champions once they adapted to the conditions and Safawi punished the hosts in the 26th minute when he was played through on goal by Afiq Fazail and the young Malaysian winger slotted it past the keeper.

JDT took that scoreline into the half-time break and the 3-1 aggregate lead did not look like an unassailable one. But, Safawi had other plans as he launched Johor to a 2-0 lead straight from restart.

It was once again Afiq who provided the assist, but Safawi this time curled his shot first time into the top corner from the edge of the box to claim his second. A hattrick was looking very likely for the lively 22-year-old and he grabbed it with open arms five minutes later.

Gonzalo Cabrera was the one playing the pass that unlocked the Selangor defence this time and Safawi calmly rolled the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid and into the goal to secure a 5-1 aggregate win for JDT.

Meanwhile, the other semifinal second leg between Kedah and Pahang turned out to be a rollercoaster ride just like the first leg last week.

That game at the Darul Aman Stadium had finished 3-3 with Kedah finding a late, late goal to level the tie at their home. And they picked up from where they left off as Fernando Rodriguez put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute.

But Pahang, who had three away goals to their credit, levelled the game through Dickson Nwakaeme who curled a shot into the top corner in the 33rd minute.

FT’| KEDAH KE FINAL SELEPAS SEPARUH AKHIR EPIK! Hijau Kuning menempah tiket ke final selepas separuh akhir yang penuh epik selepas berbalas gol dengan 16 gol terhasil dalam 2 perlawanan #PHGKED.@OfficialPahang 5-5 @official_kfa (AGG 8-8)#PialaMalaysia2019#MFLLive pic.twitter.com/pWhR7MMh1F — MFL LIVE (@MFL_Live) October 26, 2019

Jonatan Bauman once again gave Kedah the lead in the 54th minute only for Pahang to score back-t0-back through Lazarus Kaimbi and gain a 3-2 advantage in the tie.

But Kedah’s Baddrol Bakhtiar once again restored parity at 3-3 with five minutes left to play to take the game into the extra time where Kedah took a 4-3 lead through Renan Alves three minutes in. Herold Goulon then made it 4-4 in the 114th minute before Rodriguez struck the fifth for Kedah in 118th minute.

Dickson did equalise in the injury time of second-half extra time, but that wasn’t enough to deny Kedah from progressing to the final on away goals!

The Piala Malaysia 2019 final between JDT and Kedah FA is expected to take place at the Shah Alam Stadium on November 2.

(Photo credit: JDT)