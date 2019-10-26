Chanathip Songkrasin’s Consadole Sapporo lose on penalties to Kawasaki Frontale in J.League Cup final

Chanathip Songkrasin and Consadole Sapporo suffered a heartbreak on Saturday as they were defeated by Kawasaki Frontale on penalties in the final of the J.League YBC Levain Cup 2019.

Thailand international Chanathip, who missed national team and club games due to a knock in recent weeks, had shrugged off his injury to start for Consadole in the final of the 27th edition of the J.League Cup at the Saitama Stadium 2002.

And it was the Thai attacker’s team that took an early lead in the cup final when full-back Daiki Suga scored the opener in the 10th minute. However, 30-year-old former Japan international midfielder Hiroyuki Abe struck the equaliser for Kawasaki soon after the start of the second half.

Kawasaki thought they had scored the winner when veteran striker Yu Kobayashi came off the bench to make it 2-1 with two minutes left to play in the final, but Consadole took the game into extra time in dramatic fashion as Kazuki Fukai scored in the fifth minute of the second-half injury time.

Kawasaki were down to 10 men after centre-back Shogo Taniguchi received his marching orders in the 96th minute and Consadole made the numerical advantage count by making it 3-2 three minutes later through Akito Fukumori.

But, in a further twist in the tale, Kobayashi found his second of the night in the 109th minute to make it 3-3 as the two Japanese sides played out 30 minutes of extra time with nothing to separate between them.

24-year-old Chanathip was not on penalty shootout duties for Consadole, but Naoki Ishikawa was one kick away from winning the J.League Cup for his side only to miss on the crucial fifth take.

Consadole centre-back Ryosuke Shindo also missed the following penalty as Tatsuya Hasegawa scored the winning penalty for 2018 J1 League champions Kawasaki.