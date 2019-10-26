LIVE: Malaysia Cup 2019 – Selangor FA vs JDT

The second legs of the two Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinals will take place on Saturday with Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) travelling to face Selangor FA and Pahang FA hosting Kedah FA.

JDT had defeated Selangor 2-1 in the first leg held at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor last Saturday and will be hoping to get through to the final when the two teams meet again at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pahang FA and Kedah FA played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Darul Aman Stadium in the semifinal first leg. The second leg will be played at Pahang’s home ground of Darul Makmur Stadium with the hosts enjoying the away goal advantage going into the kick off.

JDT had thrashed Terengganu FC 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals after progressing as winners of Group B that featured PKNP FC, UKM FC and PJ City FC. Selangor were winners of Group D ahead of Melaka United, FELDA United and PDRM FA before they overcame defending champions Perak TBG 3-2 on aggregate in their last eight tie.

Meanwhile, Kedah were Group A winners ahead of Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan FA and PKNS FC while Pahang finished ahead of Perak TBG, Penang FA and Sabah FA in Group C.

Selangor FA vs JDT and Pahang FA vs Kedah FA in the Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinal second legs will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow updates from the two crucial matches LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!