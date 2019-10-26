Top 10 most valuable club squads in Asia revealed; Chinese Super League sides top the list

The Chinese Super League (CSL) clubs have continued to dominate when it comes to costliest squads in Asian club football scene, as per the latest valuations.

TransferMarkt.com has recently released a list of 20 Asian clubs with most valuable squads and three Chinese clubs are topping the list having squads with highest market values in Asia.

2018 Chinese Super League winners Shanghai SIPG FC have the most valuable squad in Asia valued at €87 million. The side boasts of Brazilian superstars Oscar and Hulk and currently trails Guangzhou Evergrande FC by three points at the top of the CSL standings.

Guangzhou, incidentally, have the second most-valuable squad in Asia with a value of €76 million. Former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and compatriot Anderson Talisca are the costliest stars in the Evergrande squad worth €31.5 million and €25 million respectively.

Dalian Yifang, who are currently ninth in the 16-team Chinese Super League, have the third most-costliest squad in Asia at a value of €68 million. Belgium international Yannick Carrasco is their most expensive star at €25 million while Marek Hamsik and Salomon Rondon are not far behind.

Saudi Professional League outfit Al Nassr FC are the first non-Chinese side in the list with a squad worth €58 million while their local rivals Al Ahli SFC are fifth with a squad value of €56 million.

Beijing Guoan FC are sixth in Asia with squad value of €47 million while AFC Champions League 2019 finalists Al Hilal SFC are seventh with a squad worth €46 million.

Shanghai Shenhua are eighth with a squad value of €43 million while Shandong Luneng are behind them with €33 million. Jiangsu Suning are the 10th team on the list with a squad value of €31 million.

Top 10 most-valuable squads in Asia

1) Shanghai SIPG FC – Chinese Super League – €87 million

2) Guangzhou Evergrande FC – Chinese Super League – €76 million

3) Dalian Yifang FC – Chinese Super League – €68 million

4) Al Nassr FC – Saudi Professional League – €58 million

5) Al Ahli SFC – Saudi Professional League – €58 million

6) Beijing Guoan FC – Chinese Super League – €47 million

7) Al Hilal SFC – Saudi Professional League – €46 million

8) Shanghai Shenhua – Chinese Super League – €43 million

9) Shandong Luneng – Chinese Super League – €33 million

10) Jiangsu Suning – Chinese Super League – €31 million