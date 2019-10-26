North Korea’s Han Kwang-song makes Juventus matchday squad for Lecce as Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

DPR Korea international forward Han Kwang-song has been named in the Juventus matchday squad for the first time for their Serie A clash against US Lecce on Saturday.

Serie A giants Juventus, who are leading the Italian league standings with 22 points after eight matches, are travelling to Apulia to face Lecce, who are 17th with seven points, at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare.

And the biggest surprise in the 22-man squad that will make the trip for the Serie A fixture is the absence of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who has been reportedly rested following Juve’s midweek UEFA Champions League commitments.

The Bianconeri had defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 in Turin in the group stages of the UCL on October 22 with Paulo Dybala scoring both the goals for the Italians.

However, Ronaldo’s absence has given an opportunity for North Korean Han who joined Juventus in September 2019.

The 21-year-old was signed by Juve on a two-year loan deal from Cagilari with an obligation to purchase at the end of the term and has since been playing for the Juventus U-23s in the Serie C, Italy’s third division.

Han has made eight appearances for the Juventus U-23s this season, but is yet to score a goal for his new side. But Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has named Han along with his U-23 teammate Marco Olivieri in the travelling squad for Lecce.

The young striker was also part of the DPR Korea squad that took part in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year. He is the first North Korean to play in the Serie A and also the first from his country to score in the Italian top division when he did so for Cagilari during the 2017-18 season.