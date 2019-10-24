FIFA World Rankings: Vietnam, Thailand rise while Indonesia, India slip; Japan close gap on Iran at the top

Vietnam and Thailand have improved their positions in the latest edition of the FIFA World Rankings while Japan have closed down the gap on Asian No.1 IR Iran.

Vietnam are the No.1 ranked ASEAN nation in the FIFA World Rankings, dated October 24, having climbed two places in the rankings table to 97th in the world.

Thailand are the second highest-ranked side from Southeast Asia sitting at 109th having climbed a healthy five places following their wins over Indonesia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers second round.

NEW #FIFARANKING 🇧🇪🔝 Belgium stay No1

🇽🇰💪 Kosovo reach best ever Ranking

🇳🇮🇸🇸 Nicaragua, South Sudan make big leapshttps://t.co/4WYcHU8sFz — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) October 24, 2019

Philippines also climb one place 126th after a commendable goalless draw against China PR in the qualifiers this month to be the ASEAN No. 3.

Myanmar, who called back Antoine Hey after sacking head coach Miodrag Radulovic following a poor start to the World Cup Qualifiers, are 147th in the world having dropped two places.

Malaysia remain in 158th while Singapore dropped two positions to occupy 159th.

Indonesia dropped four places to sit at 171st while Cambodia are one place below them at 172nd having dropped three places themselves.

Laos, Brunei Darussalam and Timor-Leste are the lowest ranked sides from ASEAN sitting at 188th, 191st and 198th respectively.

Ekanit Panya’s winner sees Thailand record famous win over UAE

Elsewhere, India have slipped two more places to occupy 106th place after their 1-1 draw against Bangladesh who have climbed three places to 184th.

At the top, only one place separates Asia’s No. 1 side Iran and the second-placed Japan who sit at 27th and 28th in the world. Japan climbed three spots to reach 28th while Marc Wilmots’ Team Melli have slipped four places after a shock 1-0 defeat to Bahrain.

FIFA World Rankings – ASEAN

97. Vietnam (+2)

109. Thailand (+5)

126. Philippines (+1)

147. Myanmar (-2)

158. Malaysia (0)

159. Singapore (-1)

171. Indonesia (-4)

172. Cambodia (-3)

188. Laos (-1)

191. Brunei Darussalam (0)

198. Timor-Leste (+1)

(Photo credit: FA Thailand)