Football fans rejoice as Indonesia win bid to host 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup

The FIFA Council which convened in Shanghai, China PR has voted to appoint Indonesia as the hosts of the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021 ahead of South American duo Brazil and Peru.

And the football fans in Indonesia could not hide their excitement in seeing the Southeast Asian nation winning the right to host the prestigious tournament — especially at a time when their senior national team has been struggling to get the right results.

Indonesia were among three ASEAN nations in contention to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021, however they emerged as the lone bidder from Southeast Asia following the withdrawal of a joint bid from Thailand and Myanmar in August.

There were plenty of messages congratulating the nation and PSSI on winning the bidding process on social media, including from the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

Kabar baik hari ini dari FIFA Council Meeting di Shanghai: Indonesia terpilih jadi tuan rumah kejuaraan sepak bola Piala Dunia U20 tahun 2021. Menyambut ajang besar ini, Indonesia menyiapkan sepuluh stadion, dari Gelora Bung Karno, Pakansari (Bogor), sampai Manahan (Solo). pic.twitter.com/ILFWQNMO4b — Joko Widodo (@jokowi) October 24, 2019

Indonesia is going to host FIFA WORLD CUP U-20 in 2021. Time to shine Madun! — Hardya Pranadipa (@hpranadipa) October 24, 2019

Despite all problems, I am hopeful that Indonesia can be a proper host for FIFA World Cup U-20 in 2021. This can be another propeller to boost football infrastructures for future developments. — Insan R. Chairuasni (@insanridho) October 24, 2019

Meanwhile, it also means that the Timnas will take part in the FIFA U20 World Cup 2021 as hosts qualify automatically for the event.

That’s one way of getting into a world cup https://t.co/j8dwr4DkSz — Zano (@NoContextZano) October 24, 2019

User @MistaAkJo wrote on Twitter that it is a deserved achievement for Indonesia who have performed well at the youth level in recent years. Indonesia are the AFF U22 Championship 2019 winners while their youth teams have produced results in several tournament and across the globe in recent times.

With the likes of Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, Japan’s Takefusa Kubo, England’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and Spain’s Ansu Fati expected to feature for their national teams in the 2021 showpiece, @DonOfFutbol will be among those looking forward to watching their favourites stars in close quarters.

Vinicius, Kubo, Rodrygo, CHO, Esposito, Ansu Fati…man I can’t miss the opportunity to see them live https://t.co/ke4zuBQn8X — Don (@DonOfFutbol) October 24, 2019

There was also appreciation from other ASEAN countries congratulating the Indonesians for winning the bid. A successful hosting of the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup is also expected to boost ASEAN’s proposed joint bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

How excited are you about Indonesia hosting as big a sporting event as the FIFA U20 World Cup 2021?