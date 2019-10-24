OFFICIAL: Indonesia to host FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021

Indonesia have won the bid to host the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup beating out bids from Brazil and Peru, the Persatuan Sepakbola Seluruh Indonesia (PSSI) have confirmed.

The decision was taken during the FIFA Council’s quarterly meeting held in Shanghai, China PR on Thursday.

Indonesia were among the three Southeast Asian nations who were bidding for the FIFA U20 World Cup, but the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) and Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) had decided to withdraw their joint bid in August 2019 making Indonesia the lone bidder from ASEAN.

“We are naturally very happy that Indonesia have emerged as the only bid from ASEAN to host the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2021,” PSSI general secretary and ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) vice-president Ratu Tisha Destria had said then.

Initially, FIFA had received bids from eight nations to host the 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup, but it was Indonesia, Brazil and Peru who were the nations that were in contention in the final stages.

Bahrain Football Association, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Football Association were also hoping to host the tournament with a joint bid.

Indonesia hosting the FIFA U20 World Cup will also boost ASEAN’s proposed joint-bid to hosts the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA Council meeting also announced China as the host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021 while Peru will host the FIFA U17 World Cup 2021.