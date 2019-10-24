Five teams to compete in 24th Arabian Gulf Cup next month

The 24th Arabian Gulf Cup will kick off on November 27 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar with only five of the eight members of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation taking part.

Hosts Qatar, defending champions Oman, 10-time winners Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen will fight each other for the title in the tournament after Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pulled out due to the ongoing diplomatic crisis with Qatar.

The tournament draw was held in Doha the other day.

The tournament will be held in a round-robin format from November 27 to December 9 and the team that finishes top of the points tally after the five matchdays will be crowned the new Arabian Gulf Cup champions.

Hosts and AFC Asian Cup 2019 winners Qatar will face Yemen in the opening match of the tournament on November 27 while Iraq face Oman in the other match of the first matchday.

Here are the results of the draw for the 24th #GulfCup, which will be played in Doha from November 24 – December 6#Qatar 🇶🇦 will open the tournament with the first game against Yemen 🇾🇪 at the Khalifa International Stadium on November 24#Khaliji24 pic.twitter.com/pgpc2eySAW — Qatar Football Association 🇶🇦 (@QFA_EN) October 23, 2019

Oman had secured their second regional title at the 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup on January 2018 after they defeated UAE on penalties in the final held at the Jaber International Stadium in Kuwait City.

24th Arabian Gulf Cup – Fixtures

November 27 – Qatar vs Yemen

November 27 – Iraq vs Oman

November 30 – Yemen vs Kuwait

November 30 – Oman vs Qatar

December 3 – Kuwait vs Iraq

December 3 – Oman vs Yemen

December 6 – Kuwait vs Oman

December 6 – Iraq vs Qatar

December 9 – Yemen vs Iraq

December 9 – Qatar vs Kuwait