Myanmar announce 23-member squad for AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019

Myanmar have announced a 23-strong final squad for the AFC U19 Women’s Championship 2019 to be held in Thailand from October 27 to November 9.

The team coached by Thet Thet Win are in Group B of the eight-team continental championship along with Japan, China PR and Korea Republic. Group A of the AFC U19 Women’s Championship will, meanwhile, feature hosts Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and DPR Korea.

Myanmar will face Japan in their opener on October 28 at the Institute of Physical Education Chonburi Campus Stadium before taking on China in their second outing on October 31. The Asian Lionesses will face the South Koreans in their final group match on November 3.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals. The two finalists of the tournament as well as the team that wins the third-place play-off will qualify for the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup to be held at Nigeria in July 2020.

Myanmar’s 23-member squad for 2019 AFC U19 Women’s Championship

GOALKEEPERS: Zu Latt Nadi, Khin Myat Moe, Kyi Pyar Lin,

DEFENDERS: Ei Ei Kyaw, Hnin Mya Thazin, Moe Ma Ma Soe, Nant Zu Zu Htet, Phyu Phyu Win, June Yuya Oo,

MIDFIELDERS: Lin Myint Mo, May Phu Ko, Moe Moe Than, May Htet Lu, Naw Htet Htet Wai, New Ni Win, Pont Pont Pyae Maung, Thazin Aung, Win Win, Bawelyan Kane

FORWARDS: Aye Myat Khaing, Myat Noe Khin, San Thaw Thaw, Swe Mar Aung