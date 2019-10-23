Persija Jakarta most popular Asian sports team on Instagram; Four Indonesian clubs in Top 10 list

Indonesia Liga 1 side Persija Jakarta might not be currently having the best of seasons, but their popularity among football fans has in now way diminished.

This is proven by data from Deportes and Finanzas that has revealed that the Kemayoran Tigers were the most popular team, not just in football but in any sport, on Instagram during the month of September 2019.

Persija Jakarta who are currently under former Vietnam national team boss Edson Tavares, their third head coach of the season, had 12.3 million interactions on the social media platform during the course of last month.

They are ahead of IR Iran’s Persepolis FC with 11.3 million interactions on Instagram. The 2018 AFC Champions League finalists are followed by another ASEAN side at third place — Persija’s local rivals Persib Bandung with 9.43 million interactions.

Persib had topped the list with 12.6 million interactions back in October 2018.

Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket side Mumbai Indians come fourth with 9.02 million interactions while Indonesian Liga 1 football outfit Persebaya Surabaya are fifth with a reading of 8.64 million.

Iran Pro League side Esteghlal FC are sixth with 4.39 interactions while Bali United are seventh with 4.31 million interactions.

Al Hilal FC, who will play in the final of the AFC Champions League 2019, are eighth with 3.58 million interactions while Indian Super League giants Kerala Blasters are ninth with 3.15 million interactions.

IPL side Chennai Super Kings are 10th with 3.07 million interactions in September.