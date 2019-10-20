Thai FA Cup 2019 final between Port FC and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC to have VAR

Next month’s 2019 Thai FA Cup final between Port FC and Ratchaburi Mitr Phol FC to be played at the Leo Stadium in Pathum Thani will have the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Thai League 1 sides Port and Ratchaburi are set to face each other in the final of the 24th edition of the country’s knockout football competition on November 2.

And the Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have confirmed that the VAR technology will be implemented for the FA Cup decider at the Leo Stadium.

Port FC, who are challenging Buriram United and Chiangrai United for the title in Thai League 1 this season, reached the final of the cup competition with a 5-4 win over their semifinal opponents Bangkok United in the penalty shootouts.

Meanwhile, Ratchaburi Mitr Phol shocked defending Thai League champions Buriram 2-1 in the other semifinal played at the 72nd Anniversary Min Buri Stadium on September 18.

Chiangrai were the winner of the 2018 Thai FA Cup after defeating Buriram United 3-2 in last year’s final.

FA Thailand had implemented VAR in the Thai League last season, but suspended it after complaints from various top division clubs. And it was expected to be reintroduced for the second half of the ongoing Thai League season, but the implementation has seen delays due to technical issues.