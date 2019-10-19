LIVE: Malaysia Cup 2019 – JDT vs Selangor FA

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC will take on Selangor FA in the semifinal first leg of the Malaysia Cup 2019 at the Tan Sri Dato’ Haji Hassan Yunos Stadium in Johor on Saturday.

JDT have already tasted triumph domestically this season after secureing their sixth consecutive Malaysia Super League title this season while also giving a good account of themselves in their debut season in the AFC Champions League group stages.

However, they will be looking to inch closer to adding another silverware to their trophy cabinet when they take on Selangor in the semifinals of the 93rd edition of Piala Malaysia.

JDT had thrashed Terengganu FC 5-1 on aggregate in the quarterfinals after progressing as winners of Group B that featured PKNP FC, UKM FC and PJ City FC. Meanwhile, Selangor were winners of Group D ahead of Melaka United, FELDA United and PDRM FA before they overcame defending champions Perak TBG 3-2 on aggregate in their last eight tie.

The second leg will take place at the Shah Alam Stadium on October 26. Kedah FA will face Pahang FA in the other semifinal. The final of the Malaysia Cup 2019 is slated to be held next month.

JDT vs Selangor FA in the Malaysia Cup 2019 semifinal first leg will kick off at 9 PM HKT. You can follow updates from the match LIVE on our Matchday Blog right here!