Vietnam superstar Nguyen Quang Hai linked with transfer to clubs in Spain, Japan and Thailand

Vietnam superstar Nguyen Quang Hai has been long anticipated to make a move outside of Vietnam and is now reportedly a target of La Liga, J1 League and Thai League 1 clubs.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder was expected to make a move to the top division of Japan or Thailand following a brilliant performance in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where he guided Park Hang-seo’s Vietnam to the quarterfinals, while La Liga side Deportivo Alaves had reportedly offered him a trials.

However, the Vietnamese star decided to stay with V.League side Hanoi FC helping them to win a record fifth league title and reaching the Inter-Zone Play-Off Final of the AFC Cup 2019 only to narrowly lose out to DPR Korea’s 4.25 SC.

AFC Cup 2019: Hanoi FC 2-1 Altyn Asyr (Nguyen Quang Hai 61′)

And Quang Hai is now once again the subject of rumours linking him with a move abroad.

Thai website SiamSport are reporting that while Quang Hai continues to be a target of Deportivo, the Spaniards will have to fend off interest from multiple Japanese clubs for the signature of the highly sought-after Vietnam international.

Meanwhile, the report also name-dropped BG Pathum United as one of the clubs from Thailand who are interested in the player after the club earned a promotion to next season’s Thai League 1 as second division champions.

However, SiamSport also claim that an offer from BG Pathum United was rejected by the V.League champions.