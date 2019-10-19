Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand find out opponents in 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers

The 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers will resume in February 2020 with three ASEAN sides — Vietnam, Thailand and Myanmar – among eight Asian nations fighting for the two spots available for Tokyo.

Vietnam had progressed to the third round in April 2019 as winners of Group B which had also featured Uzbekistan, Jordan and Hong Kong while Myanmar went through from Group A ahead of India, Nepal and Indonesia. Chinese Taipei were the other side to progress from the second round.

In the third round, the trio will be joined by five highest-ranked women’s football sides from Asia in Australia, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, China PR and Thailand who will now be pitted into two groups of four teams each.

Who are the two teams that will join Japan at #Tokyo2020 women’s football? The tournament will be played on February 3-9, 2020! pic.twitter.com/BcyLDaXlyo — AFC (@theafcdotcom) October 18, 2019

In the group stage draw held in Kuala Lumpur, Vietnam and Myanmar were handed a tough challenge as they were drawn into Group A featuring the two Korean giants.

Meanwhile, Thailand are in Group B also featuring Australia, China PR and Chinese Taipei. The matches will be held from February 3 to 9 of next year with Group A to be hosted by South Korea and Group B to be played out in China.

Top two teams from each group will make it to the two-legged play-off ties of the Olympic Qualifiers, to be held in March 2020, from which two winners will join Olympic hosts Japan in the women’s football competitions for next year’s Summer Olympics.

2020 AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Third Round Draw

Group A – DPR Korea, Korea Republic (hosts), Vietnam, Myanmar

Group B – Australia, China PR (hosts), Thailand, Chinese Taipei