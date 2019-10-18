India set for major fall in FIFA rankings after underwhelming draw against Bangladesh

Indian Football Team’s woes continued this year as they drew their home FIFA World Cup qualifying tie against a lower-ranked Bangladesh. The men in blue trailed for much of the match but were saved late on thanks to an Adil Khan header. However, their FIFA ranking is sure to take a hit. Here’s how much India will fall.

According to calculations done by Football Rankings, India is set to lose three spots in the October FIFA rankings following an underwhelming draw against neighbours Bangladesh. The Blue Tigers trailed their opponents by a goal much through the second half before Adil Khan saved their blushes with a superb header late on.

India are yet to win a match in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers group and are second-bottom in the table. The subcontinental side did register an impressive result last month, however, as they held Asian champions Qatar to a 0-0 draw.

Nevertheless, draw against Bangladesh will see them slip from 104th on the rankings table to 107th.

Elsewhere, ASEAN giants Vietnam and Thailand are both set to rise in the rankings following an impressive international break. The Golden Dragons will move up two spots to 97th as they continue their run in the top 100. The War Elephants, meanwhile, will gain five places and will potentially be 109th when the rankings are officially released.