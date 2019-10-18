Reports: Qatar Airways to sponsor Philippines Football League for next three years

Philippines Football League could be in for a major investment over the next three years, with claims of sponsorship with Qatar Airways circling around. The agreement between the two parties is reportedly set to begin by the end of October 2019.

The Philippines Football League revival could be handed a major boost with claims that Qatar Airways are in talks to become a sponsor for the next three years. The financial details of the deal are yet to be disclosed, however, Philippine Football Federation President, Nonong Araneta, claimed that it clears up funding for the league to use for junior-level tournaments.

The agreement is set to be enforced from the 2019 Copa Paulino Alcantara, which is scheduled to begin on October 26, 2019.

The 2019 season of the Philippines Football League is still underway. The campaign itself will end on October 19, 2019, however, the champions for the year have already been crowned.

Ceres-Negros won their third consecutive PFL title with a win over Green Archers United on October 12, 2019. On their way to the title, the Busmen recorded several impressive wins, including a 12-0 victory over Philippine Air Force and a 13-0 triumph over Global Makati. The defending champions are also unbeaten in the league up until now and could complete an ‘invincible’ season with a win over Kaya FC on the final matchday.

With their second-successive title win, Ceres-Negros have also secured qualification to the 2020 AFC Champions League preliminary round 1.