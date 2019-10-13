Korea Republic lift GBS Bangkok Cup 2019 after 2-1 win over Vietnam in final

Vietnam U-19 national team were forced to settle for a runners-up spot after losing 2-1 to Korea Republic in the final of the GBS Bangkok Cup 2019 in Thailand.

The South Koreans opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Seyun Choi before Kwon Min-jae made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

The junior Golden Dragons looked to find a way back into the game after the restart. But, they had to wait until the dying minutes of the match to find a goal through Cong Den which turned out to be a mere consolation.

The GBS Bankok Cup saw Philippe Troussier’s first matches in charge of the Vietnam U-19s since taking over as their head coach last month.

Korea Republic had defeated Uzbekistan 5-1 in the opening match of the four-nation tournament for U-19 national teams while Vietnam had overcome Thailand 1-0 in a tightly-contested clash on October 10.

Uzbekistan took the third place in the competition after defeating hosts Thailand 1-0 in the third-place play-off match.

The tournament served as a warm up for the teams who are preparing for the 2020 AFC U19 Championship Qualifiers to be held from November 2 to 10.

