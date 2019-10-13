Thailand and Malaysia youngsters named among 60 best young footballers in the world by Guardian

Thailand international Suphanat Mueanta and Malaysia youngster Luqman Hakim Shamsudin have found a place in the prestigious Next Generation 2019 list published by the Guardian.

The list, released yearly by the British media house, features 60 of the best young talents in world football and Suphanat and Luqman are among the 60 stars touted to dominate world football by the sixth instalment of the list.

AFC Champions League 2019: Buriram United 1-3 Beijing Guoan – Suphanat Muenta (80′)

17-year-old Suphanat who plays for Buriram United in Thai League 1 had become the youngest goalscorer in the history of AFC Champions League when he scored against Beijing Guoan FC in the 2019 season at the age of just 16.

He is also a senior international having made his debut for the War Elephants this year to become the youngest-ever Thailand international.

Meanwhile, Luqman is all set to become first from Malaysia to play for a top division club in Europe after inking a five-year deal with KV Kortrijk in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League.

AFF U18 Championship 2019: Australia 0-3 Malaysia – HIGHLIGHTS

The 17-year-old National Football Development Programme product recently helped Malaysia reach the final of the AFF U18 Championship 2019 and is slated to train with Cardiff City FC before joining his Belgian club when turns 18 on March 2020.

Only six youngsters from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) made it to Guardian’s 2019 list. Apart from Suphanat and Luqman, Japanese attacking midfielder Jun Nishikawa, Tajikistan goalkeeper Khasanov Mukhriddin, Uzbekistan midfielder Jasurbek Jaloliddinov and Australia’s Noah Botic also feature in the Next Generation 2019 list.

Promising Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati, Eidur Gudjohnsen’s son Andri Lucas who plays for Real Madrid and Inter Milan’s Sebastiano Esposito are among the 60 players named by Guardian who have the potential to be future stars.