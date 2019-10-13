JDT II defeat UKM FC on penalties to win Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II have defeated UKM FC on penalties to lift the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

Hosts UKM FC had scored with eight minutes left to tie the two-legged final at an aggregate score of 1-1 resulting in extra time followed by the penalty shootout. However, it was JDT II who emerged victorious in the shootouts 6-5 to win the second edition of the Challenge Cup.

This is UKM’s second successive defeat in the final of the competition having lost to maiden champions Terengganu FC II last season.

The first leg of the final held at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor had ended in a 1-0 win for hosts JDT II as Amirul Hadi scored in the 64th minute to give the Southern Tigers an advantage heading into the second leg.

However, in a tightly-contested second leg at the Malaysian capital, UKM came back to level the aggregate score in the regulation time as 32-year-old Croatian forward Mateo Roskam found the goal for the Varsity Boys in the 82nd minute.

The two sides could not be split in the 30 minutes of extra time as well as the penalty shootout was employed to decide the 2019 Malaysia Challenge Cup winners.

The team from Johor had began the shootout with a miss, while UKM converted all their first four attempts. However, they faltered with their attempt when they were one kick away from lifting the trophy.

JDT took it to the sudden deaths where both sides failed with their kicks in the seventh round of penalties before JDT II edged their opponents at the eighth time of asking.

Challenge Cup began in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the country’s premier knockout competition — the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II had emerged victorious in the inaugural edition of the cup last year defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

(Photo credit: Malaysia Football League)