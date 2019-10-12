LIVE Stream: Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 – UKM FC vs JDT II

UKM FC are hosting Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) FC II in the crucial second leg of the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final at the KLFA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

The first leg of the final held at the Pasir Gudang Corporation Stadium in Johor ended in a 1-0 win for hosts JDT II as Amirul Hadi scored in the 64th minute to give the Southern Tigers an advantage heading into the second leg.

JDT II progressed to the final of the Challenge Cup recording three wins and a draw in Group A of the competition before defeating Group B runners-up Terengganu II 4-2 on aggregate in the semifinals. Meanwhile, UKM FC had thrashed Sarawak FA 7-1 on aggregate in the other semifinal.

The 2019 tournament was contested by seven Malaysian clubs who were drawn into two groups — Group A featured three teams and Group B featured four. Top two teams from each group made it to the semifinals of the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Sarawak FA and Kelantan FA were in Group A of the competition while Group B featured Terengganu FC II, UKM FC, Selangor United and Kuala Lumpur FA.

This is the second edition of the tournament that was started in 2018 for the Malaysia Super League and Malaysia Premier League sides that did not qualify for the Malaysia Cup. Terengganu II are the reigning champions of the tournament having won the title last season defeating UKM FC 4-2 on aggregate in the two-legged final.

UKM FC vs JDT II in the Malaysia Challenge Cup 2019 final second leg will kick off at 9:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.