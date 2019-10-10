Five ASEAN countries that will jointly bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup revealed

The 2034 FIFA World Cup joint-bid from ASEAN is picking up steam with a high-level meeting between Southeast Asian countries agreeing on which five countries will actually be part of the bid.

The joint-bid for the one of, if not, the biggest sporting events in the world was a topic of discussion at the fifth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Sports which was held in Manila, Philippines the other day.

And it was decided during the conference that five ASEAN nations — Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam — will feature as the host nations in the proposed joint bid.

This means that Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Philippines will not host the matches in the 2034 World Cup if the bid is successful.

Bangkok Post quoted Thailand Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn when reporting that the five-nation bid was approved during the meeting and Thailand would play the leading role in ASEAN’s joint bid.

China PR, Egypt, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Australia are among other countries who have already expressed interest in hosting the 25th edition of the football World Cup in 2034.